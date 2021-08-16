The Voice Star Halimah Kyrgios Spills On Brother Nick & Rita Ora FLIRTING!

This morning, the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo spoke to The Voice contestant Halimah Kyrgios, who spilled the tea on her tennis star brother Nick flirting with Rita Ora!

We found out that they have HISTORY, the chemistry between the two, and she told us why she decided to pick Rita as her coach.

Find out the goss here:

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.