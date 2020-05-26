- Entertainment NewsThe Voice Contestant Steph Reveals Why Everyone Wants To Be On Guy Sebastian’s Team
The Voice Contestant Steph Reveals Why Everyone Wants To Be On Guy Sebastian’s Team
Who knew !
Chanel 9
While there might be a lot of controversy around Guy Sebastian's brother being a contestant on this year's The Voice, we have some serious questions around why everyone actually wants to be on his team!
Adelaide's newest contestant, Stephanie Cole revealed to Bec & Cosi why Guy Sebastian is actually the best coach on this season.
Tune in below to find out what she has to say about him:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.