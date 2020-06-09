The Voice's Claudia On Which Coach She Wanted When She First Applied

Australia was blown away last night by the blind audition of 18-year-old Claudia Harrison who sang 'O mio babbino caro', impressing all four of the judges.

Speaking to the Hit Network this morning, Claudia revealed who she actually wanted to choose when applying for the show, and the gruelling audition process just to make it to the blind auditions.

