The Voice’s 16-Year-Old Contestant Reveals The Logic Behind His Iconic ‘Buzz-Mullet’ Look 

TBH feeling inspired.

Article heading image for The Voice’s 16-Year-Old Contestant Reveals The Logic Behind His Iconic ‘Buzz-Mullet’ Look 

Chanel 9

You're lying to yourself if you didn't stop and stare at this performance. 

16-year-old South Australian kid, Adam Ludewig literally stopped the nation on The Voice Australia both with his incredible voice and um, his unique hair choice. 

He opened up to Adelaide's Bec & Cosi about the logic behind what he likes to call, 'the buzz-mullet'.

Tune in below to find out why on earth he decided to have a 'buzz-mullet':

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

Eve Swain

26 May 2020

Article by:

Eve Swain

the voice australia
adam ludewig
mullet
inspiration
Listen Live!
the voice australia
adam ludewig
mullet
inspiration
the voice australia
adam ludewig
mullet
inspiration
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs