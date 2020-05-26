The Voice’s 16-Year-Old Contestant Reveals The Logic Behind His Iconic ‘Buzz-Mullet’ Look 

You're lying to yourself if you didn't stop and stare at this performance.

16-year-old South Australian kid, Adam Ludewig literally stopped the nation on The Voice Australia both with his incredible voice and um, his unique hair choice.

He opened up to Adelaide's Bec & Cosi about the logic behind what he likes to call, 'the buzz-mullet'.

Tune in below to find out why on earth he decided to have a 'buzz-mullet':

