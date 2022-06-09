The Voice Of Siri Is Releasing An Album Full Of Songs About Australia!
Sadly, it's not Electronic Dance Music
Pics: Unsplash
You may not know her real name, but you definitely know her voice!
Queensland’s Karen Jacobsen, better known as the voice of Siri, joined the Hit Network to tell us how an Aussie became synonymous with the iPhone, and revealed she’s releasing an album full of music about Australia!
