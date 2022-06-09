The Voice Of Siri Is Releasing An Album Full Of Songs About Australia!

Sadly, it's not Electronic Dance Music

Article heading image for The Voice Of Siri Is Releasing An Album Full Of Songs About Australia!

Pics: Unsplash

You may not know her real name, but you definitely know her voice!

Queensland’s Karen Jacobsen, better known as the voice of Siri, joined the Hit Network to tell us how an Aussie became synonymous with the iPhone, and revealed she’s releasing an album full of music about Australia!

Catch the chat:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

14 hours ago

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Siri
Music
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Siri
Music
Hit
Entertainment
Siri
Music
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs