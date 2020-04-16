The Voice Of Frozen’s Olaf, Josh Gad, Has Been Reading Bedtime Stories Online

In need of yet another way to entertain the kids while stuck at home, or do your own spirits need lifting? Don’t stress, Josh Gad is here to do his part.

Last month, the actor began posting videos live on Twitter reading children’s books!

He even read a passage out of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban!



If this still isn’t enough Olaf to entertain the family, Disney+ of course has Frozen and Frozen 2 available to stream, so there’s always that!

