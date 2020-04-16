The Voice Of Frozen’s Olaf, Josh Gad, Has Been Reading Bedtime Stories Online

Something for the kids and adults! 

Article heading image for The Voice Of Frozen’s Olaf, Josh Gad, Has Been Reading Bedtime Stories Online

Josh Gad

In need of yet another way to entertain the kids while stuck at home, or do your own spirits need lifting? Don’t stress, Josh Gad is here to do his part.

Last month, the actor began posting videos live on Twitter reading children’s books!

Post
Post
Post

He even read a passage out of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban!

Post


If this still isn’t enough Olaf to entertain the family, Disney+ of course has Frozen and Frozen 2 available to stream, so there’s always that!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

Entertainment News Team

14 hours ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Josh Gad
Frozen
coronavirus
Disney
Listen Live!
Josh Gad
Frozen
coronavirus
Disney
Josh Gad
Frozen
coronavirus
Disney
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs