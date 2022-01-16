The Voice Of Disney's Beast Reveals He Directed Several #Iconic Episodes Of 'Friends'

He’s got an extensive resume, being an actor, singer, composer, director, author AND teacher, but we know Robby Benson for his titular role in Disney’s 1991 classic, Beauty and the Beast.

Hint: He wasn’t Beauty.

We were joined by the man with the voice which scared us as children, who revealed some behind-the-scenes info about the iconic Disney flick, told us about his involvement in The Breakfast Club, and shared his experience directing several episodes of Friends.

We’re not joking, Robby really is the Forrest Gump of American film and television.

Catch the full chat:

