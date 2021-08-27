The Voice Coach Rita Ora Stuns In New 'Seaside' Music Video

Aussies are loving Rita Ora as the latest coach on The Voice Australia and now the singer is shimmying back into our lives with a new collaboration with iconic songwriter Diane Warren, award-winning Mexican recording artist Sofía Reyes and Mexican pop band REIK.

Each artist serves us up their own spin on this track, like a perfectly mixed summery cocktail...

The song comes from Diane's new album,‘Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1’ featuring some of the biggest worldwide artists, including Ty Dolla $ign, Maren Morris, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Jon Batiste, Pentatonix, G-Eazy, Carlos Santana, Rita Ora, Sofía Reyes, REIK, James Arthur, Lauren Jauregui, Jimmie Allen, LP, Celine Dion, Darius Rucker, Paloma Faith, Leona Lewis and James Morrison.

You can get your hands on 'Seaside' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!