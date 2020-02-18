The Ville Have Announced More Parking, Now All Your Mates Can Go To Splash Bar

Townsville’s always popular water hole and entertainment precinct has promised additional parking is on the way.

The Ville Resort-Casino announced yesterday that 200 new car parks are part of ‘much-needed’ works that will be completed in the coming months.

Mendi Construction have been awarded the contract to fill the existing crater on the land adjacent to The Ville.

Chief Executive Officer of The Ville, Michael Jones is excited for the works, which will only excel future development of the location.

“Since our $45 million redevelopment was completed in 2018, trade has increased to such an extent on the property that there has been a bit of extra stress on our parking facilities,” Mr Jones said.





