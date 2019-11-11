The Veronicas Drop A New Tune Just In Time For Their New MTV Series!

We love Lisa and Jess from The Veronicas and now they have their own MTV reality series, we get to see even more of what happens behind the scenes with our favourite Aussie twins.

The girls celebrated their new TV show, 'Blood Is For Life', by dropping a new tune called 'Ugly'.

Fans have started to pick up on the lyric 'you traded your diamonds for rubies', seemingly a nod to the drama Jess has weathered from her very public breakup with Ruby Rose.

Regardless, the song is tune!

