The Vengaboys Are Forcing Us Back To 1999 And TBH It Sounds Like A Plan

Iconic 90's group The Vengaboys are back with a new track and a demand. Let's all go back to 1999 and look, we're not saying no straight away!

From COVID to Crocs, the band are not happy with the 21st century and are taking us back to PEAK 90's with their new song '1999 (I Wanna Go Back)'

In the clip, you can see some epic moments from the 90's reanimated with AI tech from Wombo.

We're in! Now just to find a time machine?!

You can get your hands on the song here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!