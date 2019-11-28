The Ultimate Gin Festival Is Coming To Adelaide!

What do you call it when you have one too many gins? A Gincident.

This is Adelaide’s first festival dedicated to all the best Australian Gins, so whether you are a gin fanatic or just love being out and about under the summer sun, this festival will have something for everyone!

Some of the Gintastic companies taking part in this year's Gincident festival will include, Prohibition Liquor Co., Archie Rose, Four Pillars, Never Never, Kangaroo Island Gin, Animus Distillery, Lawrenny Estate Distillery, and Martin Distillation Co. just to name a few!

Inside the iconic Flour Shed, you will find the main bar, which will no doubt be Ginsational.

It will be run by one of Adelaide’s favourite gin dens, The Howling Owl, making gin cocktails with some of the finest Australian Gins.

Festival-goers will also be able to try free samples from around 20 different gin distillers and enjoy the beauty of the garnish bar.

There will be a selection of amazing local food vendors to let you dine with friends under the leafy canopy of Mundy Street.

There will also be a uniquely festive twist this year with craft stalls and Christmas-Special Gin batches, to kickstart your jolly season!

So save the date, 14th December and with tickets only at $25 it would be rude not to! In Gin we trust.

