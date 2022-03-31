The Ultimate Comeback! A Spy Kids Reboot Is Coming To Netflix!

You know what they say, "never send an adult to do a kid's job". We're getting a Spy Kids reboot and it's the greatest news EVER!

We already have all the Spy Kids movies on Netflix, but now, we're getting something brand new, with director Robert Rodriguez signing on once again!

Variety has reported that while the synopsis hasn't been revealed, the next generation of Spy Kids will revolve around a multicultural family of spies.

Remember this?! Remember this?!

The first film centred (2001) was around secret agents Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) and Ingrid (Carla Gugino), who fall in love with each other and decide to raise a family. Later, they mysteriously disappear and the only people who can rescue them are their own kids (Alexa Vega & Daryl Sabara).

We then saw Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams in 2002. Super spies, Juni and Carmen Cortez, are tasked with retrieving a device known as the Transmooker, which has the ability to disrupt every known electronic device.

Finally we were given Spy Kids 3: Game Over in 2003. Juni Cortez decides to play Game Over, a virtual reality-based game designed by the Toymaker, in order to find and rescue his sister Carmen who is trapped inside Level 4 of the game.

But let's not forget the 4th instalment! Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, where Vega and Sabara returned. Marissa (Jessica Alba) lives a normal life with her husband, baby and twin stepchildren. The twins don't like her much until they learn that she is an ex-agent and seeks their help in her new adventure.

We don't yet have a name for the reboot or a date, but we'll keep you in-the-loop!

