The UK Records Close 79,000 Cases In One Day

The UK has recorded close to 79,000 new Covid cases in one day as the region continues to break Covid records.

Wednesday saw the UK record 78,610 new Covid infections which is a 19 percent rise from seven days earlier.

Health experts believe the more likely figure to be around 200,000.

A majority of the infections were found in London with only a small part of the population at two thirds, vaccinated against the Covid virus.

There are currently 7673 people in hospital with the virus in comparison to 40,000 last January when the virus was at its worst.

Despite the fact that research shows the Omicron could be a weaker strain, it looks to be spreading at a rapid rate.

In an attempt to combat the massive spread, Britain has launched a booster campaign which seems to be taking affect after 656,711 people were vaccinated on Wednesday alone.

This has seen the UK bring the vaccination rate up to 43 percent of the eligible population over the age of 12, vaccinated with two boosters since December 2019.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also reintroduced mandatory mask requirements in crowded indoor settings and other high-risk locations and has asked people to begin working from home once again.

He has also introduced the requirement to present proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test for big events.

Despite the rapid spread of the virus, close contacts of Covid cases are not currently required to isolate but do need to participate in lateral flow tests.

