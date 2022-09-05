The UK Now Has A Third Female Prime Minister. But Who Is Liz Truss?

The United Kingdom's fourth Tory prime minister in six-years is also Britain's third ever female prime minister.

Following in the footsteps of Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher, conservative leader Liz Truss was confirmed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's successor after a fierce party contest beating out Rishi Sunak.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Ms Truss, who was foreign secretary during the former prime minister's reign, had been tipped to take over the top job after winning the support of the Tories with her Thatcher-like zeal promising to deliver "bold" action to fix the nation's economic crisis.

Britain's third female PM will formally take office after Mr Johnson tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

"I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country," Mr Johnson tweeted.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr