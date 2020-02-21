The Two-Ingredient Boozy Cupcake Recipe We Never Knew We Needed

I don't know what kind of individual thinks, "stuff the recipe, I'm going to use a vodka cruiser instead of milk when I bake today" but, I aspire to that level of confidence.

A savvy home cook has shared her VERY unique recipe on the Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia Facebook group and it is needless to say it has taken the internet by storm.

Her recipe consists of a Two Ingredient Vodka Cruise Snow Cakes and they’re a must for anyone who loves a boozy dessert.

While the recipe remains a little, um vague to say the least Jodie the mastermind behind this boozy creation says you just simply mix in a bottle of your favourite Vodka Cruiser into a packet of cake mix in a bowl.

Hers happened to be Pineapple flavour, but apparently you can use any flavour. She then spooned the batter into her Kmart Pie Maker and left them to cook - for around 6 minutes.

Once they’d cooled slightly, she just cut the tops off the cakes, topped them with whipped cream and placed the cake ‘lids’ back on top before dusting with icing sugar.

Simple as that! And apparently they taste pretty damn good.

I mean why wouldn't they? The perfect balance of booziness and cake all in one sweet cheeky treat.

Let us know how you go baking this bad boy in the comments!

