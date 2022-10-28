The True Cost Of Australia's Flooding Events

Floods are an important part of Australia's natural ecology.

However, in the past two years, flooding events have inundated some of the country’s most productive farmland across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania.

There have been 43 towns flood-impacted in New South Wales, 24 in Victoria and three in Tasmania, with the abnormally wet conditions expected to last until 2023.

Despite having a positive impact on boosting dam inflows, floods can cause significant damage, particularly to property and infrastructure, destroying crops and livestock, as well as the loss of human life.

The culmination of back-to-back flooding events often take a substantial toll, not only on individuals and communities, but also on the economy in a negative supply shock.

Storms that impacted South-East Queensland and New South Wales in February and March, were estimated to be Australia’s costliest flood ever and the fifth most expensive disaster ($3.35 billion) after Eastern Sydney Hailstorm (1999, $5.57 bn), Cyclone Tracey (1974, $5.04 bn), Cyclone Dinah (1967, $4.69 bn) and the Newcastle Earthquake (1989, $4.24 bn).

This year’s floods have seen an unreconcilable amount of crop damage, leading to food shortages, flooded delivery routes, spoiled homes and vehicles, business assets destroyed, and all this on top of the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But floods also carry far-reaching impacts like emotional stress, grief, homelessness, and physical illness from waterborne diseases.

In the end, the costs of repeated flooding along Australia’s east coast are more than financial, they are social, psychological, environmental, and are often beyond the immediately assessable damages.

