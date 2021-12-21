The Travel Trends That Will Raise Eyebrows For 2022!

Expedia has released its 2022 Travel Trends Report, with some traveller priorities that are shaking it up for the new year.

Not only are travellers going for trips beyond the norm, there are some quirkier stats that has us doing a double take!

Don't believe me? Have a look at this:

4 in 10 (39%) Aussies are willing to treat themselves and spend more on their next trip

24% want to switch off on a digital-detox holiday

A cheeky 14% are looking to have a holiday fling!

25% want an unforgettable night out

21% are looking forward to stepping outside of their comfort zone

12% of Australians want to skinny dip!

31% will be ticking off a bucket list destination

As for what habits Aussies want to embrace in 2022, we can expect:

Scrapping the Schedule

46% of Australians admitting to being less spontaneous since the onset of COVID-19.

35% are seeking to be more spontaneous and live in the moment.

27% of Australian travellers are preferring to go-with-the flow and forgo an itinerary.

35% want to embrace the freedom to do whatever they want, whenever they want.

The Splurge-cation

39% of Aussies are willing to treat themselves and spend more on their next trip, prioritising their enjoyment over budget.

17% want luxury hotels, 17% want to dine at hatted restaurants and 21% want to go on the ultimate shopping spree.

Immerse to Discover

21% are willing to step outside their comfort zone.

21% want to immerse themselves in a destination, culture, and experiences completely different to their own.

42% will be embracing food they've never eaten before.

28% are seeking more rural, off-the-beaten track experiences.

18% will be visiting a destination they never would have considered pre-pandemic.

Sensation Seeking

37% are craving a sense of gratification, like they've made the most of their trip, as well as excitement and exhilaration.

25% want an unforgettable night out.

19% want to sleep under the stars (rain, hail or shine).

14% are having a holiday fling.

12% of Australians want to skinny dip – the highest of any country and tied with France.

9% are willing to try daring or high adrenaline activities.

8% want to feel a sense of danger or riskiness on their next trip.

Unfiltered and Unlimited Enjoyment

36% of Australians are looking forward to re-visiting a favourite destination.

31% will be ticking off a bucket list destination.

32% plan to travel for longer.

28% want to holiday more frequently.

41% of Aussies want to relax and do nothing on their next holiday.

43% are searching for a sense of contentment and mental wellbeing.

24% plan to spend less time on their devices.

45% of Aussies travellers want to feel connected with those they care about.

