The Trailer For "To All The Boys 2" Is Here And I Am Screaming

I think my ovaries just burst while watching the trailer for, To All The Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You.

Like, I can't even. I STILL LOVE YOU. 

Netflix has finally dropped the official trailer to the hit sequel of To All The Boys I've Loved Before and we are shaken to the core.

Just when it looks like Lara Jean and Peter have finally taken their whirlwind romance from pretend to officially real another receiver of her love letters emerges from god knows where ... 

Only on Netflix February 12.

Honestly, can it just be 2020 already!? 

