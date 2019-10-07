The Trailer For The New Walking Dead Spin Off Has Dropped And It Looks Intense

A new series set in the world of The Walking Dead is due to hit our TV screens, and the very first trailer has been released!

The still untitled series is set ten years after the original zombie outbreak, and features a group of young people who have grown up in a safe space in the apocalypse. However instead of staying hidden inside their gated community, they decide to head outside the walls and encounter some walkers for themselves.

This will be the second spin-off series after Fear The Walking Dead, which debuted in 2015. The original series of The Walking Dead premiered on television in 2010.

Take a look:

The show is set to begin in 2020.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

This Is Where The New Big Brother House Could Be Located