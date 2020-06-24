The Trailer For ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Is Finally Here!
Blessed be the squad.
Hulu
This morning, Hulu finally released the much-anticipated trailer for the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale!
The trailer picks up right where season three left off with a mix of flashbacks and never-before-seen footage.
According to June Osborn, the battle in Gilead is “just getting started” and we’re freaking out!!
Take a look:
Due to the pandemic, the new 10-episode season was pushed back and will now premiere in 2021.
