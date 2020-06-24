The Trailer For ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Is Finally Here!

This morning, Hulu finally released the much-anticipated trailer for the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale!

The trailer picks up right where season three left off with a mix of flashbacks and never-before-seen footage.

According to June Osborn, the battle in Gilead is “just getting started” and we’re freaking out!!

Due to the pandemic, the new 10-episode season was pushed back and will now premiere in 2021.

