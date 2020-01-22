The Trailer For Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary Has Landed!

Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated documentary, Miss Americana, is one step closer to premiering on Netflix this January 31st. Today the official trailer has been released and we have CHILLS!

The doco comes from Emmy Award winning director Lana Wilson and the Academy Award winning filmmakers behind 20 Feet From Stardom, and follows Taylor's journey over the last few years, rising above criticism, and growing into the artist she is today.

Take a look:

I’m already messaging my friends for a viewing party and you should be too!

