The Trailer For Queer Eye Season 5 Is Here & Now We’re Crying In Japan!

Netflix has gone and done a very evil thing.

They’ve teased us with yet another emotional trailer for the upcoming season of our favourite show, Queer Eye, despite the fact it's not coming out for another month.

The boys aren’t in Kansas anymore… this time around providing ‘more than just a makeover’ to heroes in Japan!

Take a look:

TRY AND STOP ME!

This season will see the Fab Five bring their message of self-care and compassion to four Japanese men and women while exploring the country's rich culture and cuisine.

The season is set to hit Netflix on November 1st!

