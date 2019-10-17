The Trailer For ‘Judy & Punch’ Is Beyond Disturbing, But Darkly Brilliant

Australian actress Mia Wasikowska has been kicking up a storm in the Hollywood film industry for over a decade, starring as Alice in Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, as well as a string of other successful films that have put her on the map.

While many Aussies might not be familiar with her (because her career has mainly been over in the States), there’s no denying that she’s someone the nation should be proud of.

Now, Mia is starring in the live-action reinterpretation of the disturbing 17th-century puppet show, Judy & Punch, and she is a force to be reckoned with.

The film follows puppeteers Judy (Mia) and Punch (Damon Herriman), “In the anarchic town of Seaside, nowhere near the sea,” as they try to “resurrect the marionette show.

“The show is a hit due to Judy’s superior puppeteering, but Punch’s driving ambition and penchant for whisky lead to an inevitable tragedy that Judy must avenge.”

The visceral and disturbing reinterpretation brings the darkly comedic and female-driven story of revenge to the 21st-century audience in a way you could never imagine.

Watch the trailer below!

Trigger warning: The below trailer contains themes that may not be appropriate for some viewers or that may disturb.

Judy & Punch is set to land in cinemas this November.

- If you are concerned about your own safety in a domestic violence situation, please contact the National Sexual assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), https://www.1800respect.org.au or your local authorities.

- If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au

