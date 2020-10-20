The Trailer For Chadwick Boseman's Final Film Has Officially Been Released

The trailer for the late Chadwick Boseman's final film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' has just been released and damn it looks good!

The Blank Panther star can be seen dressed head to toe in a 1920's style tux, playing the trumpet alongside academy winner Viola Davis.

Netflix dropped the trailer on their Twitter, alongside the caption "It would be an empty world without the Blues.

"Here's Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, from playwright August Wilson, director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington.