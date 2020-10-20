The Trailer For Chadwick Boseman's Final Film Has Officially Been Released
It looks epic!
The New York Times
The trailer for the late Chadwick Boseman's final film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' has just been released and damn it looks good!
The Blank Panther star can be seen dressed head to toe in a 1920's style tux, playing the trumpet alongside academy winner Viola Davis.
Netflix dropped the trailer on their Twitter, alongside the caption "It would be an empty world without the Blues.
"Here's Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, from playwright August Wilson, director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington.
"On Netflix globally December 18."
The film is an adaption of the 1982 play by August Wilson, with Davis playing Ma Rainey, one of the earliest African-American blues singers, as she deals with 1920's social issues including exploitation of black musicians, relationships and racism.
Boseman plays Ma's trumpet toting boyfriend, who has his own plans for the future of Blues music.
'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' was the final film from Boseman, who passed away in August at the age of 43 following a four year battle with colon cancer.
Boseman kept his battle private, but continued to star in films, all while undergoing various surgeries and chemotherapy.
The 43 year-old was set to star in Blank Panther two, which was predicted to be released in 2022.
The first movie was an absolute winner at the Box Office, picking up seven Oscar nominations including Best Motion Picture.
'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' is set to be released on Netflix just before Christmas.
