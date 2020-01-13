The Townsville Instagram Account Which Will Make You Think Twice

It might have ‘trash’ in it’s title, but the only negative thing about the Townsville Trash Insta, is us.

It seems we’re not taking the ‘take your rubbish with you’ or ‘bin it’ messages on board, and it’s all being captured for the Instagram world to see.

Townsville Trash explains itself as a ‘bored beach walker, mildly horrified by my find’ and we have to agree with the horrified factor!

The unnamed walker strolls along the Strand, collecting our trash as they go and the results are pretty scary!

Everything from beer bottles, to ice cream spoons are collected too often- check out the pics below.

If you’re shocked by the results too, do your bit and pop your rubbish in a bin and even collect a couple of pieces that you spot on your next beach trip.

 

Carley Whittington

13 January 2020

