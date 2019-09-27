The Top 100 Aussie Baby Names Of 2019 Have Been Revealed

When it comes to baby names, there are so many endless possibilities that it seems almost impossible to ever choose the right one!

The top baby names for 2019 have been released, thanks to McCrindle, broken down into a few different categories!

Top 10 Girls’ Names - Australia-wide

Charlotte Olivia Amelia Ava Mia Isla Grace Harper Chloe Willow

Top 10 Boys’ Names - Australia-wide

Oliver Jack William Noah Henry Thomas Leo Lucas James Liam

Top Girls’ Names - by state

Top Boys’ Names - by state

Top 100 Girls’ Names - Australia-wide

Top 100 Boys’ Names - Australia-wide

Top Names across the Globe

