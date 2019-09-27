The Top 100 Aussie Baby Names Of 2019 Have Been Revealed

When it comes to baby names, there are so many endless possibilities that it seems almost impossible to ever choose the right one!

However, if you’re looking for a name that is on trend, unique and will have all your friends talking, then you might want to read on!

The top baby names for 2019 have been released, thanks to McCrindle, broken down into a few different categories!

You might want to confer with your friends and family so you can call dibs on your faves! 

Top 10 Girls’ Names - Australia-wide
  1. Charlotte
  2. Olivia
  3. Amelia
  4. Ava
  5. Mia
  6. Isla
  7. Grace
  8. Harper
  9. Chloe
  10. Willow 
Top 10 Boys’ Names  - Australia-wide
  1. Oliver
  2. Jack
  3. William
  4. Noah
  5. Henry
  6. Thomas
  7. Leo
  8. Lucas
  9. James
  10. Liam
Top Girls’ Names - by state
Top Boys’ Names - by state

Top 100 Girls’ Names - Australia-wide

Via McCrindle 
Top 100 Boys’ Names - Australia-wide

Via McCrindle 
Top Names across the Globe

