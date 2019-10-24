The Top 10 Bogan Baby Names For 2019 Have Been Released & There Are Some Real Doozies

Whether you’d like to admit it, every Australian has a little bit of bogan in them. Some people choose to embrace it wholeheartedly… and pass it down to their kids.

The 2019 list of Top 10 Bogan Baby Names for each gender has been released. If you think we’re kidding, think again. These are real names!

Hey, you might even find the perfect name for your upcoming bub.

Girls

Anomaly Antwohnette Charmayanne Panda Sianna-Marrie Snowdrop Starlette Velvette Vin’nyla Windy

Boys

Brayan Janaan Kairo Pluto Precise Sincere Tenysi Tigger Tokyo Wiatt

The Hit Network is your home of entertainment – App Store | Google Play

Why searching for Liam Hemsworth’s name online could see you hacked…