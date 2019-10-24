The Top 10 Bogan Baby Names For 2019 Have Been Released & There Are Some Real Doozies

They aren’t made up either!

Whether you’d like to admit it, every Australian has a little bit of bogan in them. Some people choose to embrace it wholeheartedly… and pass it down to their kids. 

The 2019 list of Top 10 Bogan Baby Names for each gender has been released. If you think we’re kidding, think again. These are real names!

Hey, you might even find the perfect name for your upcoming bub.

Girls

  1. Anomaly
  2. Antwohnette
  3. Charmayanne
  4. Panda
  5. Sianna-Marrie
  6. Snowdrop
  7. Starlette
  8. Velvette
  9. Vin’nyla
  10. Windy

Boys

  1. Brayan
  2. Janaan
  3. Kairo
  4. Pluto
  5. Precise
  6. Sincere
  7. Tenysi
  8. Tigger
  9. Tokyo
  10. Wiatt

 

