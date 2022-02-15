The Tinder Swindler Responds To 'The Tinder Swindler'

After being the focus of Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary, the titular Tinder Swindler has responded.

Having hit the streaming service earlier this month, The Tinder Swindler followed a group of women who had been deceived out of millions of dollars by a convincing hustler.

Shimon Hayut (using the alias ‘Simon Leviev’) used dating apps to trick unsuspecting women into funding his lifestyle; the same lifestyle which he then used to convince new matches of his wealth.

Truly a vicious (yet cunning) cycle.

Check out our new speed-dating podcast! (We promise we're not swindlers xx):

Posting to his now-deleted Instagram account, Shimon said he would “share [his] side of the story in the next few days when [he’s] sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it.”

He then went on to ask those who had tuned into the doco to “keep an open mind and heart”.

Having amassed over 45.8M hours viewed in its first week, The Tinder Swindler quickly entered Netflix’s Top 10, where it’s remained since.

While the documentary was produced with the intent of bringing awareness to dating app scams, it’s also served as a somewhat devastating reminder of the extent some people are willing to go to in their pursuit of love.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: