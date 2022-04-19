The 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Teaser Trailer & Release Date Is Here!

Our favourite god is back! We finally have a teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder starring the incredible Chris Hemsworth!

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Check out the teaser trailer here:

Grab your hammers, because Thor: Love and Thunder will open in Australian cinemas July 7, 2022!

