The TGA Have Provisionally Approved The Moderna Vaccine For Children

The Therapeutic Goods Administration have announced that they have provisionally approved children between the ages of 12 and 17 for the Moderna Vaccine.

The news comes after the vaccine was provisionally approved for people 18 years and over on August 9th.

The TGA issued a statement explaining why the move to approve Moderna for 12 to 17 year olds was approved.

"Provisional approval for use in the 12-17 years age group has been made following careful evaluation of the available data supporting safety and efficacy," they said.

"The vaccine has also received regulatory approval or authorisation in this age group in several jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union and Switzerland."

Before being released to public, according to the TGA, the Moderna vaccine was put through multiple trials which returned positive results saying the Moderna vaccine had displayed "...strong efficacy preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and severe COVID-19 in clinical trials".

The approval follows the release of NSW's and Victoria's latest Covid-19 case numbers with NSW reporting 1533 new locally acquired cases while Victoria has reported 190.

While covid-case numbers continue to climb across both states, vaccination rates also continue to sky rocket as Victoria climb closer to their 70 percent first dose target.

