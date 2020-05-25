The Taylor Swift Scooter Braun Feud is Heating Up!

A bomb was dropped on the music industry last year, when Taylor Swift called out her former Manager Scott Borchetta for selling her master records for $300 million to Scooter Braun.

Swift said she wasn’t given the opportunity to buy her own masters and instead was done through a private deal. A lot of back and forth was done on social media

Scooter Braun claiming that Taylor Swift owed him money, then Taylor Swift’s Publicist Tree Paine, claiming that He owed Taylor money, and she had the proof.

Swift had stated that she planned to re-record her masters, to eventually own them, but could only do so legally in late 2020.

It had all gone quiet until today when a cover of Taylor Swift’s 'Look what You Made Me Do' dropped.

It's more than just a cover of a song, which has had Swifties creating conspiracy theories, that really don't seem that far-fetched. We've broken it down for you.

