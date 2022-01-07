The Sweet Hidden Detail You Most Likely Missed In The MAFS Trailer

Married At First Sight is kicking off on Monday, January 31 on Channel 9, and the trailer is getting us super excited!

One thing we know about these first-look trailers, is that they use actors, not the actual real couples who will be joining the show.

But there's one detail in the promo that gives us hope for the participants walking down the aisle!

Firstly, check out the full promo here:

It turns out, the couple kissing on New Year's Eve underneath the fireworks on the rooftop are a REAL married couple and have had their own stint on reality TV!

Jess & Matt Price are a music duo who have appeared on The X Factor Australia and were mentored by Guy Sebastian.

The duo posted the MAFS video to their Instagram.

"Cats out of the bag. We’re tragic @mafs fans, so when @channel9 hit us up saying they needed a real-life couple to kiss on camera (coz Covid) and asked if we’d be up to putting on our Hollywood acting shoes to re-enact some 50 Shades wedding vibes for their epic new promo…we threw ourselves into the deep end. Big love to the incredible crew that brought this together and for all the ridiculous fun and laughs we had on set shooting this," they wrote.

We just hope this will bring some good luck to the participants this year!

While the beginning of a new year might mean a fresh start, it also means new MAFS, so we're pretty excited.

