The Strictest Covid-19 Rules Have Just Been Passed In Italy

Italy has just greenlit some of the strictest COVID-19 measures in the world, now requiring all workers to show proof of vaccination, a negative test result or recent recovery of infection.

The rulings, enforced from October 15, are the latest efforts in Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s campaign to get everyone inoculated to minimise the chance of any large-scale spread of the virus which had previously devastated the nation. Italy has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic since its beginning last year.

Workers who fail to present a valid health certificate will be suspended on no pay, but they cannot be sacked, according to ministers.

Those who ignore the rules face fines of between 600 - 1500 euros ($A970 - $A2, 420) and employees also face sanctions between 400 - 1000 euros ($A645 - $A1,600).

Public Administration Minister Renato Brunetta says, “Nothing like this has been done before in Europe…we are putting ourselves in the forefront internationally.”

Sporadic protests have taken place across the country against the health orders in recent weeks but the majority of Italy’s politicians have backed the move.

As of today, 728 doctors are suspended whilst it’s unknown how many nurses and carers have refused to comply.

