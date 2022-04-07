Every big show has its secrets and, being Netflix’s most expensive program to date, Bridgerton has its fair share of them.

While most of the behind-the-scenes info we’ve heard about the hit show has been relatively unsurprising (such as the sets being a mix of real-life locations and a studio), some of the facts caught us totally off-guard!

Here Are The Strangest Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Bridgerton Season 2 You (Probably) Didn’t Know:

A Common Sporting Good Was Used During The Show’s Sex Scenes

Jonathan Bailey, the actor behind the ever-charming Anthony Bridgerton, has revealed a ‘unique’ prop was used during Season 2’s steamiest scenes: a partially deflated netball.

“There are new tricks to the trade, new little cushions… It’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball. I’m learning new things every year,” he revealed.

The ball is used to assure the cast can grind like the best of them without having to worry about making some… uh… ‘intimate’ contact.

A Corset Made One Of The Main Cast Members Throw Up On Their First Day

Simone Ashley, who plays Season 2’s Kate Sharma, has revealed the Regency-era costuming was a bit too much for her liking.

The 27-year-old actress told Glamour Magazine about her debutant nightmare.

“On my first day… I had this massive portion of salmon and that’s when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset,” she recalled.

“I realised [how] when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body.”

Over 200 People Made Upwards Of 700 Costumes For The Main Cast

While we LOVE looking at Bridgerton's stunning wardrobe, we get anxious when we think about how much effort went into making it.

Costume designers Sophie Canale and Ellen Mirojnick have gone on record about the extent of the show’s costuming, telling Shondaland and Vogue (respectively) how they made upwards of 700 costumes for the main cast, with the assistance of 238 needleworkers.

They really gave Santa’s elves a run for their money.

Each Episode Cost Nearly $9,000,000 AUD To Make

Look, we’re not ‘surprised’, per se, but that is a LOT of money.

While it was obvious the show wasn’t made on the cheap, our jaws collectively hit the floor when it was revealed just how much Netflix spent on our favourite period drama.

Even though each episode cost more than most of us will see in our lifetimes, we can safely say… it was worth every penny.

Most Of The Show Was Edited In The Creator’s Basement

That pesky little pandemic really has impacted all of us, including Bridgerton’s creator, Chris Van Dusen.

He told Buzzfeed the Bridgerton team ‘had to edit everything virtually, so a lot of the show was put together in [his] basement and not a fancy studio, like most people would think.’

Talk about taking WFH to the next level!

“In terms of the orchestral pop covers we added in, I would test those out with my two 18-month-olds, and if they started dancing to the song, we’d keep it,” he (adorably) added.

