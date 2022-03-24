The 'Stranger Things' Kids Are All Grown Up In New Sneak-Peek At Season 4

While six years is admittedly a fair chunk of time, we’re still shook to see just how much the cast of Stranger Things has changed since the show began.

Ahead of Season 4’s release in May, Netflix have given us a sneak peek at the next installment of the beloved sci-fi series, sharing a glimpse of the fan-favourite characters in all their glory.

While not much is known about the new season, we’re relieved to see Hopper has somehow survived that freak encounter with the Upside Down in Season 3’s finale, though we’re a bit disappointed the surprise has been spoiled ahead of the show’s release.

Series co-creator Ross Duffer has implied the new season will be more horror-inclined than the previous seasons, suggesting the kids have outgrown their original influences.

“When we pitched [Stranger Things] to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as ‘the kids are The Goonies in E.T.’ – that’s their storyline… ‘The adults are in Jaws and Close Encounters’ and then ‘the teens are in Nightmare on Elm Street or Halloween’,” he revealed in a recent interview with Present Company’s Krista Smith.

“This year, we don’t have the kids. We can’t do The Goonies anymore… Suddenly, we’re leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love,” he elaborated, “It was fun to make that change.”

Stranger Things Season 4 (Pt 1) hits Netflix on May 27th.

