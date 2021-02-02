EXCLUSIVE: The Stolen $600 Snake From Adelaide's Pet Stock Has Finally Been Returned!

This just in people! The baby snake that was stolen has finally been returned!

After the news broke about three people who had stolen a very expensive baby python from the Pet Stock store at Sefton Park, everyone went nuts looking for it!

Since then, staff have pleaded for the safe return of the snake with no questions asked and it honestly looks just like that!

We have exclusive CCTV footage from the owners of the shop which shows the stolen $600 baby albino python being clearly (and questionably) returned in-store by an unknown hooded individual.

You can check it out below:

Let's just say we're glad it's back safe and sound!

For more info on the stolen snake take a listen below:

