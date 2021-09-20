The Stars Of Sex Education Give Us The BTS Goss On The Sex Scenes!

The Hit Network's Tom and Olly were joined by Netflix Sex Education stars, Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Woods to chat about the new season and they gave us some behind-the-scenes goss on the sex scenes!

The new season dropped last Friday and as expected, there's a heap of sex scenes.

So, we found out how it all works and what it's like getting intimate on set!

Missed the chat? Here's what we found out about Sex Education's juicy scenes:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!