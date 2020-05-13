The Star-Studded ‘Harry Potter’ Reading Continues With Eddie Redmayne!

This series is everything!

Harry Potter at Home

You may recall, last week, the Wizarding World announced every week they’d be releasing videos of celebrities reading a chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Chapter One saw Mr HP himself, Daniel Radcliffe, kickstart the books, while week two saw Cursed Child actress Noma Dumezweni continue into the second chapter.

Now, Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne has delivered Chapter 3: The Letters From No One!

We appreciate his wearing a comfy jumper in front of the bookshelf - very Harry Potter!

This is the best weekly gift!

You can watch Eddie’s full reading HERE! 

For those keen for a Fantastic Beats and Where To Find Them viewing party, join our movie viewing party this Saturday night! 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

