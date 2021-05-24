The Spine-Tingling Trailer Of Dr. Death Is Here!

If you're familiar with the Wondery podcast Dr. Death, you'd be well aware of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, the neurosurgeon straight from a horror story who left his patients permanently maimed or dead.

Based on a true story, the podcast has now been turned into a brand new series on Stan and this is exactly what we needed.

As Wondery describes it, Christopher Duntsch was a neurosurgeon who radiated confidence. He claimed he was the best in Dallas, USA. If you had back pain and had tried everything else, Dr. Duntsch could give you the spine surgery that would take your pain away. Or so you thought.

But, as patients entering the operating room of Dr. Christopher Duntsch for routine spinal surgeries start leaving permanently maimed or dead, two fellow surgeons and a young Assistant District Attorney set out to stop him.

Watch the spine-tingling trailer here:

The cast is pretty impressive, with Dawson's Creek actor Joshua Jackson taking on the role as Duntsch, accompanied by Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Grace Gummer and AnnaSophia Robb.

Unfortunately, we don't yet have an air date. But according to Stan, it's coming soon so keep an eye out!

