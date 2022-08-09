The Spicy AF Trailer For 'The Next 365 Days' Has Dropped!

We've had 365 Days, 365: This Day, and now, we have The Next 365 Days premiering on Netflix this month!

Now, let's recap. The first film introduced us to Laura and Massimo, and Laura falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him.

365: This Day was Laura and Massimo back and stronger than ever. But Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura's heart complicate the lovers' lives.

Ok so now that we've got that over, we're ready for the final instalment of the trilogy!

Hot couple Laura and Massimo are back, and this time, their relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.

Get ready because The Next 365 Days premieres on August 19, 2022!

