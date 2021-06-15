The Spice Girls Set To Drop Unheard Song For 25th Anniversary

What's better than 25 years of listening to hits from the Spice Girls like Wannabe, Stop, and more? A brand NEW song!

The girls have announced on their official social media pages that they will be dropping a previously unreleased song called 'Feed Your Love' as part of a special vinyl and cassette commemorative release.

The EP will be released digitally on the 9th of July, with the vinyl and cassette following on the 23rd July.

We can't wait!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!