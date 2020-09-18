The Spice Girls Are Set To Remake The Wannabe Video!

2021 was meant to be the year we got to see the Spice Girls come to Australia (or was it 2020)? But, not only that, 2021 is set to be the 25th anniversary for the song we all know the words to, 'Wannabe'.

Apparently they had big plans for us fans to celebrate but that all seems to be have been put on ice due to COVID.

The girls are now apparently busy trying to figure out how they can seize on this huge milestone and rumour is, they are set to remake the video for the song, famously filmed on the stairs of the former Midland Grand Hotel in London.

The Sun are the ones reporting this and have also added it's 'exceedingly unlikely' Victoria Beckham will take part :(

Well, we can only hope she has a change of heart!

