The Spice Girls Announce A Special Girl Power Project

While we quietly pray to the Spice gods that Victoria Beckham will have a moment of clarity and decide to perform with the rest of the girls in the near future, we do have some Spicy good news!

Next year the band will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit 'Wannabe' and are releasing a special documentary to mark the occasion!

A rep from Channel 4 confirmed the news on Twitter...

Off the back of the news all FIVE girls went for a little iso-stroll the other day, we sure we must be close to a full reunion!

Stay tuned for the release date of the doco!

