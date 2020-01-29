The Sound Relief Bushfire Aid Concert Has Been Cancelled

Organisers of the highly-anticipated music festival, Sound Relief, have announced the bushfire relief will no longer proceed.

The first Sound Relief festival occurred in 2009 with simultaneous events held in Sydney and Melbourne, raising money for those affected by bushfires and floods at the time.

With big names like Coldplay and Taylor Swift performing last time, news of the return of Sound Relief in 2020 sparked a heap of excitement.

On January 8th, official Sound Relief Instagram and Facebook pages were set up and an announcement was made that “the Australian Music Community will band together once again.”

Major names tipped to join the lineup included Sir Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Pink, Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue.

Now, organisers have announced the concert will no longer be happening with the following statement:

“It is with regret that the organisers of Sound Relief have decided not to proceed with concerts in March as originally planned. The outpouring of support by the Australian and International community in response to the devastation of the bushfires has been both incredibly humbling and moving, illustrated by the significant funds that have been donated to date.

“Since announcing our intention to undertake Sound Relief 2020 the offer of assistance from International and Domestic artists, industry, media and suppliers has been second to none. However Sound Relief is a series of concert events that we don’t wish to stage lightly and after careful consideration, we believe proceeding with the concerts in March won’t produce the impactful result that we believe these events can - and should - have.

“We appreciate that there has been a huge amount of anticipation and desire from the public to support these concerts. In the past few months, we have seen fires, heartbreaking loss of life, ongoing drought, extreme storms, record temperatures, flooding and the devastation of our wildlife. It is clear that there is no overnight fix for the issues our beautiful country is currently facing, and our discussions for any future event are subsequently shifting to restoration, recovery and prevention and a view to maximising results to best benefit these areas.”

