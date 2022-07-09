The Sopranos Actor Tony Sirico Has Died Aged 79

Tony Sirico from The Sopranos who is best known for his role as Paulie Gualtieri has died at the age of 79.

Sirico’s brother Robert Sirico made the announcement via social media but did not reveal a cause of death.

​"It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony 'Tony' Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022," the Facebook post read.

"The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement."

The actor’s funeral is set to take place in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday of next week.

Tributes for the fallen actor have flooded social media including from his co-star Michael Imperiolo.

"Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I've ever known," Imperiolo said via an Instagram post.

“He is truly irreplaceable.”

Sirico began acting in 1974 in his first ever film role as Joey Gallo in Crazy Joe.

The actor went on to pick up a small role in Scorsese’s popular film Goodfellas along with several roles in a variety of Woody Allen films before landing his standout role as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri in The Sopranos.

