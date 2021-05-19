The Somerton Man's Grave Is Being Exhumed Today In Hopes New Technology Can Solve The Mystery

Forensics experts are confident new technology will finally help them solve the mystery of the Somerton Man.

Exhumation of his remains began at West Terrace Cemetery in Adelaide at 6am today as police try to answer key questions like who he was and how he died before being found dead on Somerton Beach in December 1948.

Speculation over the years has ranged from the man being a cold war spy to a jilted lover, but there's no concrete evidence pointing towards any of these things.

Head of major crime, Detective Superintendent Des Bray said exhuming the man's body will allow investigators getter’s a full DNA profile of the man.

