The Sneaky Trick You Need To Know To Unlock Unlimited ‘Hidden’ Netflix Movies

'Tis the season where guilt-free movie marathons become a social norm and what better way to do this than in the comfort of your home with old mate, Netflix.

The only downside is once you’ve vegged out on the couch too long, sometimes finding something of interest can become a real sport.

Well, do we have news for you.

There are actually loads of movies and shows that you probably didn’t know existed on Netflix... until now.

All you need are some secret codes, and we got em’.

So, how do you use it? Simples.

It’s as simple as logging into your Netflix account and entering www.netflix.com/browse/genre/xxxx into the URL, then replacing the ‘xxxx’ with the number that corresponds to the particular Netflix subcategory.

There are A LOT of these secret codes. Like, thousands of them.

So, here’s a shortlist we’ve pulled together to get you through the silly season and beyond!

Action and Adventure - 1365

Classic action and adventure - 46576

Action comedies - 43040

Action thrillers - 43048

Adventures - 7442

Children & Family Movies - 783

Education for kids - 10659

Disney - 67673

Family features - 51056

TV cartoons - 11177

Kids TV - 27346

Classic Movies - 31574

Classic comedies - 31694

Classic dramas - 29809

Classic thrillers - 46588

Film noir - 7687

Comedies - 6548

Dark comedies - 869

Mockumentaries - 26

Stand up comedy - 11559

Documentaries - 6839

Crime documentaries - 9875

Historical documentaries - 5349

Science and nature documentaries - 2595

TV Shows - 83

British TV shows - 52117

Food & Travel TV - 72436

Reality TV - 9833

Dramas - 5763

Crime dramas - 6889

Period pieces - 12123

Tearjerkers - 6384

Horror Movies - 8711

B-horror movies - 8195

Teen screams - 52147

Independent Movies - 7077

Experimental movies - 11079

Independent comedies - 4195

Romantic Movies - 8883

Romantic favourites - 502675

Quirky romance - 36103

Romantic comedies - 5475

Thrillers - 8933

Gangster movies - 31851

Mysteries - 9994

Spy thrillers - 9147

LGBTQ Movies - 5977

Gay and lesbian comedies - 7120

Gay and lesbian documentaries - 4720

If this list still doesn’t tickle your fancy or you’re just a mega movie buff, you can find more codes here.

Alternatively, you could also go full spy kid and try your luck entering random numbers and seeing where it takes you!

