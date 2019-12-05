The Sneaky Trick You Need To Know To Unlock Unlimited ‘Hidden’ Netflix Movies
'Tis the season where guilt-free movie marathons become a social norm and what better way to do this than in the comfort of your home with old mate, Netflix.
The only downside is once you’ve vegged out on the couch too long, sometimes finding something of interest can become a real sport.
Well, do we have news for you.
There are actually loads of movies and shows that you probably didn’t know existed on Netflix... until now.
All you need are some secret codes, and we got em’.
So, how do you use it? Simples.
It’s as simple as logging into your Netflix account and entering www.netflix.com/browse/genre/xxxx into the URL, then replacing the ‘xxxx’ with the number that corresponds to the particular Netflix subcategory.
There are A LOT of these secret codes. Like, thousands of them.
So, here’s a shortlist we’ve pulled together to get you through the silly season and beyond!
Action and Adventure - 1365
- Classic action and adventure - 46576
- Action comedies - 43040
- Action thrillers - 43048
- Adventures - 7442
Children & Family Movies - 783
- Education for kids - 10659
- Disney - 67673
- Family features - 51056
- TV cartoons - 11177
- Kids TV - 27346
Classic Movies - 31574
- Classic comedies - 31694
- Classic dramas - 29809
- Classic thrillers - 46588
- Film noir - 7687
Comedies - 6548
- Dark comedies - 869
- Mockumentaries - 26
- Stand up comedy - 11559
Documentaries - 6839
- Crime documentaries - 9875
- Historical documentaries - 5349
- Science and nature documentaries - 2595
TV Shows - 83
- British TV shows - 52117
- Food & Travel TV - 72436
- Reality TV - 9833
Dramas - 5763
- Crime dramas - 6889
- Period pieces - 12123
- Tearjerkers - 6384
Horror Movies - 8711
- B-horror movies - 8195
- Teen screams - 52147
Independent Movies - 7077
- Experimental movies - 11079
- Independent comedies - 4195
Romantic Movies - 8883
- Romantic favourites - 502675
- Quirky romance - 36103
- Romantic comedies - 5475
Thrillers - 8933
- Gangster movies - 31851
- Mysteries - 9994
- Spy thrillers - 9147
LGBTQ Movies - 5977
- Gay and lesbian comedies - 7120
- Gay and lesbian documentaries - 4720
If this list still doesn’t tickle your fancy or you’re just a mega movie buff, you can find more codes here.
Alternatively, you could also go full spy kid and try your luck entering random numbers and seeing where it takes you!
