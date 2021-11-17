'The Simpsons' Showrunner Reveals How And When The Show Will End

Can you imagine a world without The Simpsons?

Whether you actively watch it or just know it exists, the lemon meringue-tinged citizens of Springfield have become somewhat omnipotent after their 33-year-strong stint on television.

But how will it end?

The show’s longest-lasting showrunner, Al Jean, has revealed his plans for The Simpsons’ series finale.

Talking to Radio Times, Jean suggested “There would be an ending where [the Simpsons] would be going back to the Christmas pageant from the first episode, so that the whole series was a continuous loop.”

While the idea of leaving the show open for multiple rewatches is somewhat sadistic, having the cast of The Simpsons living in a Ground Hog Day-esque loop would explain a lot, such as how Maggie has remained an infant for longer than most people in the 1800s were alive.

After hitting the 700-episode milestone earlier this year, Jean revealed the team is aiming to reach 1,000 before calling it a day; a target they are expected to hit by 2033.

