The Show Everyone Is Watching On Netflix Right Now!

There's a show everyone is watching on Netflix right now.

Stay Close is a British crime drama, and it's set to have some twists and turns!

The show follows three people living comfortable lives who each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect; Megan, a working mother of three; Ray, the once promising documentary photographer, now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity-obsessed rich kids, and Broome, a detective who's unable to let go of a missing person's cold case.

Lorraine, an old friend from Megan's past, delivers some shocking news which will impact on all three characters. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?

Here's the trailer:

The show stars Starring Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish.

It launched on Netflix on December 31 and it's a hot topic for TV lovers, so get watching!

